Genocide prevention group calls out Clinton’s denial of Gaza atrocities

A leading global genocide prevention group said Tuesday that recent remarks on Gaza by former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton amounted to "outright genocide denial."

Following her remarks last week at the Israel Hayom Summit in New York, the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention said in a statement that Clinton's claim that Israel is suffering from "the worst PR of any group" and that young Americans are influenced by "pure propaganda" on TikTok misrepresents growing public concern over Israel's actions in Gaza.

"Young people in the US are not stupid or gullible. They simply reject genocide-something the Secretary might consider doing as well," the statement said, adding that Americans have witnessed "two years of videos depicting Israel's genocide against Palestinians," including footage from journalists and civilians in Gaza.

The institute said Clinton, a onetime presidential candidate, "did not mention anything" about mass civilian deaths, focusing instead on "the narrative" and the difficulty of "controlling" information that is now circulating widely online.

"It appears that what Secretary Clinton really means is that TikTok is not being effective enough at censoring the truth," it said, noting accusations that the platform has already suppressed pro-Palestinian content — a point it called "highly ironic," citing claims of censorship and TikTok's recent hire of an ex-Israel army instructor to oversee hate speech.

The statement stressed that leading human rights groups, UN bodies, international legal experts, and scholars have described Israel's actions in Gaza as meeting the legal threshold for genocide.

"We encourage the former Secretary to read them," it added.

The institute said Clinton's emphasis on optics shows she lacks factual grounding, adding that no PR effort can hide the evidence from Gaza. It labeled her remarks genocide denial and praised young people for speaking out despite risks.