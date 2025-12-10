Zelensky says he is ready for elections if partners ensure security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is ready to hold elections within 60 to 90 days, even as the war with Russia continues, if the United States and Europe can guarantee security for such a vote, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Tuesday.



"I personally have the will and readiness for this," Zelensky told reporters.



He said changes to Ukraine's election law would also be required, and has asked lawmakers from his faction to prepare the necessary amendments.



Ukraine's martial law bans presidential, parliamentary and local elections. While the law itself can be changed, the constitution allows parliamentary elections only after martial law is lifted. Constitutional amendments are prohibited during wartime.



Ukraine has not held any elections since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Zelensky's regular term expired in May 2024 and the parliament's mandate ended in August 2024. Local elections would have been due in late October 2025.



The fact that no elections can be held under martial law is not unique to Ukraine, but standard practice in many countries.



US President Donald Trump recently voiced support for holding elections in the war-torn country. Earlier this year, he accused Zelensky of being a "dictator" and lacking democratic legitimacy adopting language used by the Kremlin.



Kiev, however, stresses that the president's powers remain valid under martial law and notes that Ukraine has had six different presidents since 1991, compared to just two in Russia over the same period.



There are also concerns in Ukraine that Russia could attempt to manipulate any vote and install a Kremlin-friendly puppet government.



Another unresolved question is how to ensure participation by all eligible Ukrainian voters. More than 5.8 million people have fled abroad, according to the United Nations, and several million live in territories occupied by Russia.

