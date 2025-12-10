Amazon says will invest $35bn in India by 2030

E-commerce giant Amazon said Wednesday it would nearly double its investment in India, seeking to expand exports, create jobs and invest in artificial intelligence in the world's most populous nation.

"Amazon has announced plans to invest more than $35 billion across all its businesses in India through 2030, building on nearly $40 billion invested in the country so far," the US online giant said in a statement.

"This investment will focus on business expansion as well as three strategic pillars: AI-driven digitisation, export growth, and job creation."





