Trump renews attacks on Europe over migration and energy policy

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his criticism of Europe over migration and energy policy.



Trump urged the United Kingdom to boost oil production in the North Sea, saying he had advised Prime Minister Keir Starmer to use this "great energy source" or risk, in Trump's view, not remaining in office for long.



He also criticized the expansion of wind power in Scotland, saying "it's costing them a fortune."



Speaking to supporters in the US state of Pennsylvania, Trump said of Europeans: "They better be careful because immigration and energy are gonna destroy Europe."



Immigration policy was so poor, he claimed, that it was destroying "our beautiful Europe." He then added: "I love Europe."



Trump's remarks came during a speech that resembled a campaign rally, in which he initially addressed domestic economic issues such as supermarket prices before using the platform to reinforce criticism his administration has been directing at European partners for days.



He made similar comments on migration and energy policy earlier this week, particularly regarding Germany.



Last week, the US administration published its new national security strategy for Trump's second term.



The document speaks of an alleged erosion of democracy and freedom of expression in Europe.



The continent was facing major problems, the document said. These included, in the administration's view, "censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, cratering birthrates, and loss of national identities and self-confidence."



The paper has sparked outrage across Europe.



