Italy, Ukraine discuss next steps for 'just and lasting peace'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday at Palazzo Chigi, where the two leaders reviewed the state of ongoing negotiations aimed at securing what they described as a "just and lasting peace" for Ukraine.

According to the Italian government, Meloni and Zelenskyy assessed the progress in the diplomatic process and discussed upcoming steps needed to advance peace efforts.

Zelenskyy thanked Italy for the emergency supplies recently delivered to bolster Ukraine's energy sector as Russian strikes continue to target civilian infrastructure, the statement said.

Both leaders underscored the "importance of unity between European and American partners," noting that Europe's contributions will play a decisive role in shaping the continent's long-term security.

They also stressed the importance of developing credible security guarantees to prevent future aggression and maintaining sustained pressure on Russia to engage in negotiations in good faith.

Meloni, the statement said, reiterated Italy's solidarity with the Ukrainian people and confirmed that Rome will continue "to do its part," including in Ukraine's future reconstruction.

Her remarks came as Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani separately expressed full solidarity with Ukraine following what he called a new escalation of Russian attacks on civilians.

"I had a conversation with my friend and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha. I expressed my full solidarity with Ukraine following the new unacceptable escalation of Russian strikes against civilians and reaffirmed my support for US efforts for a just and lasting peace," he said in a post on the US social media company X's platform.

Tajani said Italy's 12th military aid package is underway, alongside additional supplies and generators to support Ukraine's population and energy infrastructure, reaffirming that Rome remains "firmly at Kyiv's side."