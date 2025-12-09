Zelensky thanks Italy for ‘active role’ in peace efforts during talks with Meloni

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) shake hands and pose for media during a meeting at Palazzo Chigi, in Rome, Italy, 09 December 2025. (EPA Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that he held a "very substantive" meeting in Rome with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as he praised Italy's role in shaping diplomatic initiatives to advance peace efforts.

Zelensky said on Telegram that he briefed Meloni on the work of Ukraine's negotiating team and emphasized that Kyiv and Rome are coordinating diplomatic steps as discussions on a US-backed peace proposal continue.

"We appreciate Italy's active role in generating practical ideas and defining steps to bring peace closer. We are counting greatly on Italy's continued support-it matters for Ukraine," he said.

Zelensky also thanked Italy for a new package of energy assistance, including equipment he said will help families and communities withstand Russian strikes.

"This is exactly what will support Ukrainian families, our people, children, and everyday life in our cities and communities, which continue to endure constant Russian attacks. We must protect lives. Thank you, Italy!" he added.

During his visit to Italy, Zelensky also met Pope Leo XIV at the pontiff's residence in Castel Gandolfo, where the Vatican said discussions focused on the Moscow-Kyiv war.

Leo reiterated the need for continued dialogue to achieve a "just and lasting peace." Meanwhile, Zelensky, who invited the pope to Ukraine, said he briefed him on diplomatic efforts with the US.

The meetings followed Zelensky's talks in London and Brussels a day earlier on the revised peace proposal.