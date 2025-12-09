US yet to share outcome of Ukraine talks with Russia: Kremlin

Russia has not yet received any feedback from the US on recent talks between American and Ukrainian officials, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday, noting that communication between Moscow and Washington is continuing after the US-led discussions in Florida.

Peskov told reporters that while the two countries remain in contact, "the results haven't reached us yet," stressing that the talks in Florida "essentially concluded just yesterday," the state-run Tass news agency reported.

Asked about both sides' stated reluctance to engage in "megaphone diplomacy," Peskov declined to elaborate, reiterating only that Moscow had not heard any concrete statements from Kyiv following the discussions.

His comments came after US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law and informal adviser Jared Kushner held three days of talks with Ukrainian officials in Florida before speaking by phone with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The US media outlet Axios reported that Washington is exploring a new approach to resolving territorial issues in its negotiations with Ukraine.

In earlier remarks, Russian officials have said they are waiting to see whether the latest round of US-Ukraine consultations will produce any substantive proposals on security or territorial arrangements.