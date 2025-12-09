US judge blocks Trump administration’s freeze on new wind projects

A federal judge in Massachusetts has blocked the Trump administration's bid to freeze approvals for new wind energy projects, ruling the sweeping pause unlawful, according to American media.

The New York Times reported that US District Judge Patti Saris rejected the administration's attempt on Monday to suspend all wind-related permits, finding that actions by the Commerce Department, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Interior Department violated federal law.

"No permits have been issued since the Wind Order was promulgated, and the Agency Defendants acknowledge that they will not issue any permits at least until they complete the Comprehensive Assessment, for which there is no timeline. That action is contrary to law," Saris wrote, vacating what she described as the agencies' blanket "decision to suspend issuing all authorizations related to wind energy projects."

'CRUCIAL VICTORY'

The ruling marks a setback for President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly opposed renewable energy, particularly offshore wind, and moved early in his term to block new wind leases on public lands and offshore areas, while ordering some approved projects to halt construction.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell welcomed the decision, calling it a win for the state's clean-energy investments.

"Massachusetts has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in offshore wind energy and today we successfully protected those important investments from the Trump Administration's illegal order," she said.

"This crucial victory also preserves good-paying green jobs and access to reliable, affordable energy that will help Massachusetts meet our climate and clean energy goals."

Saris, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, issued the ruling after a legal challenge brought by 17 Democrat-led states.