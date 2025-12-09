US calls for immediate halt to Cambodia-Thailand border fighting

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged an immediate end to fighting along the Cambodia-Thailand border on Tuesday following renewed clashes that have killed at least 10 people.

"The United States is concerned by ongoing fighting and casualties along the Cambodia-Thailand border," Rubio wrote on US social media company X.

"Both sides should immediately cease hostilities, protect civilians, and return to the de-escalatory measures outlined in the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords," he added.

Clashes have resulted in at least 10 deaths -- seven Cambodian civilians and three Thai soldiers since Monday. Bangkok reported injuries to 29 Thai soldiers, while 20 civilians were wounded in Cambodia.

The latest round of fighting began early Monday amid airstrikes by Thai F-16 jets after Bangkok accused Phnom Penh of a "border attack" which left one soldier dead.

Thousands were displaced along the border following the violence.

The two Southeast Asian neighbors signed a peace deal in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 26 following a border dispute that led to deadly clashes.

US President Donald Trump urged both countries Monday to fully honor their ceasefire commitments, while Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim encouraged restraint.