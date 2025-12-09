UN warns 7 in 10 women human rights defenders, activists, journalists face online violence

Online violence against women in public life has intensified sharply, with seven in 10 women human rights defenders, activists and journalists reporting they have experienced digital abuse, according to a UN Women report released on Tuesday.

The report, which was produced with the European Commission and research partners, found that 41% of surveyed women have faced offline harm connected to online attacks.

"These figures confirm that digital violence is not virtual-it's real violence with real-world consequences," said Sarah Hendricks, director of policy, program and intergovernmental division at UN Women.

She said women speaking up for human rights "are being targeted with abuse designed to shame, silence and push them out of public debate," adding that such attacks increasingly "end at women's front doors."

For journalists, the rise is particularly alarming. In UNESCO's 2020 global survey, 20% linked offline attacks to online abuse; in the new 2025 survey, that share has more than doubled to 42%.

"This data shows that in the age of AI-fueled abuse and rising authoritarianism, online violence against women in the public sphere is increasing," said Julie Posetti, the lead researcher. She called the documented trend "dangerous and potentially deadly."

The report also noted that nearly one in four respondents experienced AI-assisted violence, including deepfake imagery, with the highest exposure among writers and public communicators.

UN Women said the findings highlight urgent needs for stronger laws, platform accountability and better protection systems.