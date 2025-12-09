UN official warns Security Council of escalating civilian toll in Ukraine as winter sets in

A UN official on Tuesday warned against the worsening humanitarian and security situation in Ukraine as the country approaches its fourth winter at war with Russia.

"As the holiday season approaches, Ukrainian civilians are preparing to end yet another difficult year at war-without a ceasefire and with uncertain prospects for lasting peace," Kayoko Gotoh, the UN officer-in-charge for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, told the Security Council, noting that 2025 has become "one of the deadliest" years since war began in February 2022.

Civilian casualties between January and November this year were 24% higher compared to the same period in 2024, she said.

"In total, since the start of the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has verified that 14,775 Ukrainian civilians, including 755 children, have been killed," Gotoh said, adding 39,322 more, including 2,416 children, have been injured.

"These numbers only represent the verified casualties. Actual figures are likely significantly higher," she added.

She stressed that "systematic attacks" on energy infrastructure in the middle of winter threaten to leave millions without reliable heating, water and public transportation as temperatures drop.

Gotoh acknowledged that damage to civilian infrastructure is also reported as a result of long-distance Ukrainian strikes on military and energy sites in Russia.

Reiterating long-standing UN positions, she stated that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, wherever they occur, are prohibited under international law.

'WE CONTINUE TO URGE ALL CONCERNED TO DE-ESCALATE TENSIONS'



Turning to the recent tensions in the Black Sea, she said the UN has repeatedly warned against any action that could further escalate or expand "this devastating war."

"We continue to urge all concerned to de-escalate tensions and to prevent the risk of further expansion of the conflict," she said, adding this also applies to the "immense danger" the war poses to nuclear sites.

Despite the efforts by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to restore power lines at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Gotoh said the plant continues to experience power interruptions as a result of ongoing attacks in its vicinity.

"Any military actions endangering the safety and security of nuclear plants are unconscionable, irresponsible and must immediately cease," she said.

The UN remains "deeply concerned" about systematic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, she said, recalling the international obligations with respect to the treatment of prisoners of war.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war nearly four years ago, the people of Ukraine have not only shown remarkable resilience to endure the horrible consequences of the war, but also determination to build a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future for their country," she said.

The UN is "hopeful" that ongoing diplomatic efforts led by the US may help bring the war closer to a negotiated end, Gotoh said, adding UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly called for a "full, immediate, and unconditional" ceasefire.

Any eventual peace settlement, she stressed, must uphold Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

"The United Nations remains ready to support all meaningful efforts to this end," she concluded.