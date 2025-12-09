Trump: 'Europe is going in some bad directions'

US President Donald Trump again sharply criticized Europe on Monday, saying it was heading "in some bad directions"



"Europe is going in some bad directions. It's very bad, very bad for the people," Trump said at an event with farmers at the White House.



The United States did not want Europe "to change so much," he added, without explaining what exactly he meant.



"Europe has to be very careful doing a lot of things," he said.



Trump was originally responding to a reporter's question about the multimillion-euro fine imposed by the European Commission on the social media platform X.



"That's a nasty one," Trump said. He added that he would comment further once he had been fully briefed on the case, before moving on to his broader criticism of Europe.



In a national security strategy published on Thursday, the US administration voiced concern about what it described as a loss of democracy and freedom of expression in Europe.



Europe was facing major problems, the document said. These included, in the administration's view, "censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, cratering birthrates, and loss of national identities and self-confidence."

