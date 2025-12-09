Three to face German court on Russia spying charges

Three men go on trial in Germany on Tuesday, accused of tailing a former Ukrainian soldier on behalf of Russian intelligence services for a possible assassination plot.

The alleged ringleader, an Armenian partially identified as Vardges I., recruited another Ukrainian, Robert A., and a Russian, Arman S., prosecutors charge.

The trio allegedly tried to lure the former Ukrainian soldier to a Frankfurt cafe last year, but the alleged target became suspicious and contacted police.

"The spying operation presumably served to prepare further intelligence missions in Germany, possibly including the killing of the target," prosecutors said.

German media have reported that the former Ukrainian soldier knew he was on a Russian "death list" after Moscow had accused him of war crimes, including the alleged execution of Russian soldiers.

When the Ukrainian soldier did not show up in the Frankfurt cafe, which was under police surveillance, the three men drove off but were later stopped and arrested by police commandos.

According to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily, police found cash, several passports, both genuine and forged, and GPS tracking devices in their possession.

The three defendants have since been remanded in custody.

ON HIGH ALERT

The case comes with governments across Europe on high alert over alleged Russian espionage, drone surveillance and sabotage activities, cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns.

The state of alert has increased since Russia launched its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, leading European NATO powers to boost support for Kyiv and step up their own defence spending.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in October charged that mysterious drone flights over European airports were evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to unsettle the continent with "hybrid attacks".

"It is Russia that is trying to destabilise us in Germany and in Europe ever more ruthlessly with hybrid methods of war," Merz said.

"We will defend ourselves against them now and in the future."

That same month, a Munich court sentenced a German-Russian man to six years in jail, and two more to suspended sentences, for helping plan attacks on railway lines and military infrastructure.

German authorities have repeatedly warned about agents supposedly recruited via social media to carry out tasks such as taking photos of key industrial and military sites.

So-called low-level agents are also thought to have been behind a plot that led to the explosions of parcels at two DHL logistics facilities in Germany and Britain last year.