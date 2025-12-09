Pope Leo highlights ‘continuation of dialogue’ during talks with Zelenskyy

Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday highlighted the "continuation of dialogue" to bring about a "just and lasting peace," as he held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Vatican said in a statement that the pope received Zelenskyy at his residence in Castel Gandolfo, where they held talks that focused on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"The Holy Father reiterated the need for the continuation of dialogue and expressed his urgent desire that the current diplomatic initiatives bring about a just and lasting peace," the statement said.

It added that the two also discussed the issue of prisoners of war, as well as the "need to assure the return of Ukrainian children to their families."

In a later statement, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine "deeply appreciates" Pope Leo and the Vatican's support, as well as the "ongoing humanitarian assistance and the readiness to expand humanitarian missions."

"I informed the Pope about diplomatic efforts with the United States to achieve peace. We discussed further actions and the Vatican's mediation aimed at returning our children abducted by Russia," Zelenskyy said in a statement on US social media company X.

He also invited the pontiff to visit Ukraine, adding this would be a "powerful signal of support for our people."

Earlier, Ukrainian media outlets, including state news agency Ukrinform, reported Zelenskyy's arrival in Rome, where he is also due to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The Ukrainian president's visit comes after he visited London and Brussels on Monday, where he held talks with European leaders on a revised peace deal proposed by the US to end the over three-and-a-half-year Moscow-Kyiv war.



