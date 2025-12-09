Member of British armed forces dies in 'tragic accident' in Ukraine: Statement

A member of the British Armed Forces has died in a "tragic accident" away from the front lines in Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"He was injured in a tragic accident whilst observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability, away from the front lines," said a ministry statement.

It added: "The family has been notified and our thoughts are with them at this sad and difficult time."

Previously, the UK confirmed that there were a "small number" of British army personnel "supporting the armed forces of Ukraine."