Member of British armed forces dies in 'tragic accident' in Ukraine: Statement

A member of the UK armed forces was killed in Ukraine as he watched the testing of a new defensive capability, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published December 09,2025
A member of the British Armed Forces has died in a "tragic accident" away from the front lines in Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"He was injured in a tragic accident whilst observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability, away from the front lines," said a ministry statement.

It added: "The family has been notified and our thoughts are with them at this sad and difficult time."

Previously, the UK confirmed that there were a "small number" of British army personnel "supporting the armed forces of Ukraine."