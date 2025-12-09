Hamas: No Gaza truce second phase while Israel 'continues violations'

 Contact Us
Published December 09,2025
A Hamas official said Tuesday that the Gaza ceasefire cannot proceed to its second phase as long as Israeli "violations" persist, calling on mediators to pressure Israel to respect the deal.

"The second phase cannot begin as long as the occupation (Israel) continues its violations of the agreement and evades its commitments," Hamas political bureau member Hossam Badran told AFP, referring to the fragile ceasefire that came into effect on October 10.

"Hamas has asked the mediators to pressure the occupation to complete the implementation of the first phase," he added.