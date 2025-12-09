EU says Ukraine election only possible 'when conditions permit'

The European Commission on Tuesday reaffirmed that Ukraine should hold a presidential election only when wartime conditions allow, after US President Donald Trump again questioned the country's democratic process.

EU Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper told reporters in Brussels that the issue had already been addressed by the EU, stressing that Ukraine is facing "exceptional times" due to the ongoing war.

"President (Volodymyr) Zelensky is the democratically elected leader, and any election should take place when the conditions are permitting to do so," she said.

Her remarks came after Trump, in an interview with Politico on Tuesday, urged Kyiv to organize new elections, claiming Ukraine had not voted "in a long time" and warning that without elections "it's not a democracy anymore."

Ukraine postponed its presidential election scheduled for 2024 due to martial law, which remains in effect as the war with Russia continues.

Zelenskyy's term ended in May 2024, and his leadership has also been questioned time and again by Russian President Vladimir Putin.