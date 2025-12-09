ECOWAS bloc declares state of emergency amid political instability in West Africa

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Tuesday declared a state of emergency as the region has been shaken by political instability, according to Nigerian media.

"Events of the last few weeks have shown the imperative of serious introspection on the future of our democracy and the urgent need to invest in the security of our community," ECOWAS Commission President Oumar Touray said at a ministerial level meeting in the Nigerian capital of Abuja.

The announcement came after a coup attempt in Benin last weekend, which followed a successful coup in Guinea-Bissau.

Touray said elections have become a "major trigger of instability in our community," according to Nigerian news website Punch.

Apart from fresh military interventions, he cited several key risks, including non-compliance with transition norms in Guinea, eroding electoral inclusivity, rising influence of terrorists and criminal networks, and mounting geopolitical pressures on member states' diplomacy and cohesion.

Calling for more frequent meetings, Touray urged ECOWAS to "pool our resources to confront the threats of terrorism and banditry, which operate without respect for territorial boundaries."