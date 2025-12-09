Cambodia, Thailand accuse each other of violating truce

Cambodia and Thailand on Tuesday accused each other's forces of violating the Oct. 26 ceasefire agreement, with the Defense Ministry in Phnom Penh claiming seven civilian deaths and several injuries from the latest attack, and Bangkok alleging that houses were damaged by cross-border artillery shelling.

Cambodian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata accused the Thai forces of carrying out "aggressive" military operations inside their territory, killing at least seven civilians and injuring 20 others since Monday, according to state-run Agence Kampuchea Presse.

She condemned what she described as "inhumane and brutal acts" and accused Thai forces of violating the ceasefire and Joint Declaration signed by both prime ministers on Oct. 26 in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, the Khmer Times reported that a Cambodian casino in the Thma Da area of Pursat province was attacked after Thai military forces allegedly fired artillery across the border.

The Cambodian media outlet also claimed that the Thai military used F-16 fighter jets and dropped bombs in the center of Samrong city, Oddar Meanchey province.

However, Anadolu could not independently confirm the veracity of the report alleging an attack on a casino and a bombing in Samrong city.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the incident from Thai authorities.

Earlier, the Royal Thai Army accused Cambodian forces of firing artillery shells into civilian homes in the Ban Khok Thahan area on Monday night, damaging two houses.

The Thai Army described the shelling as a "serious violation of sovereignty" and stated that Thailand was following international principles while taking necessary precautions to protect its citizens.

President Trump on Monday urged both countries to fully honor their cease-fire commitments to bring the conflict to an end.

On Monday, Thai media reported that Thailand launched airstrikes after fresh clashes left one Thai soldier dead and four others injured, threatening a fragile ceasefire agreement brokered by President Trump.

Thai Armed Forces said Cambodia's "border attack" in Si Sa Ket province was a "calculated distraction from evidence of newly planted PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines inside Thai territory." However, Cambodia has denied laying new landmines along its border with Thailand.





