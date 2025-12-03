Turkish FM Fidan meets NATO Secretary General Rutte in Brussels

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on Wednesday NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting at the alliance headquarters in Brussels.

Turkish diplomatic sources said Fidan and Rutte discussed efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, as well as Black Sea security issues.

Preparations for the NATO summit to be held in Ankara in July 2026 and the contributions of the Turkish defense industry to members were also on the agenda.

The next NATO summit will take place in Türkiye's capital Ankara on July 7-8, 2026.