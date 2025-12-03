BERLIN DOWNPLAYS US TOP DIPLOMAT RUBIOS ABSENCE AT NATO MEETING

Germany downplayed concerns over US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's absence at a key NATO meeting on Wednesday, saying the allies maintain close cooperation regardless of attendance.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he had already held a lengthy phone conversation with his American counterpart to discuss current matters, adding that his European colleagues also had exchanges with him recently.

"We are holding close consultations with the American side. We will continue these talks in the coming days," Wadephul told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels ahead of the meeting.

"Everyone knows this transatlantic alliance thrives on a vibrant connection across the North Atlantic. This benefits everyone and serves the security of all. This awareness is just as prevalent in Washington, D.C. as it is here in Brussels and in our capitals," he added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's absence from a NATO foreign ministers meeting comes amid political tensions between Washington and its European allies, following US President Donald Trump's 28-point proposal to end the war—a plan negotiated between US and Russian envoys without consulting Europeans.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner held talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a revised plan to end the nearly four-year war between Russia and Ukraine. The Axios news site reported that Witkoff and Kushner are expected to brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Europe later Wednesday about the discussions.