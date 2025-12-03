Afghan suspect in US National Guard shooting pleads not guilty

The suspect accused of shooting two members of the National Guard in Washington, DC, killing one, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to murder and an array of assault and firearms charges, according to media reports.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, made his virtual appearance in Washington, DC Superior Court from his hospital bed, where he entered not guilty pleas to several counts, including first-degree murder, assault with intent to kill, possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Lakanwal is accused of gunning down Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, last week while they were on patrol near the White House as part of their deployment through the West Virginia National Guard to help protect the nation's capital. Beckstrom died and Wolfe remains in critical condition.

Superior Court Magistrate Judge Renee Raymond said in court that the case against Lakanwal was "exceedingly strong."

"That there's video footage of him waiting in broad daylight while armed, and then upon seeing a contingent of law enforcement officers, including the slain and injured National Guard persons, he went in their direction, and he started shooting at them," said Raymond. "That goes again to the strength of the government's case."

Lakanwal, an Afghan national who previously worked for an arm of the US government's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), pleaded not guilty to all counts. He is currently being held in jail without bond.

Authorities have not yet released a motive for the shooting.