Vietnam reiterates support for independent Palestine state

Vietnam reiterated its support for a two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with the pre-1967 borders, local media reported on Thursday.

The reiteration was expressed by Vietnam's top diplomat Le Hoai Trung in talks with his Palestinian counterpart Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, who arrived in Hanoi on her maiden visit on Wednesday, local English news site Voice of Vietnam reported.

Trung said that Vietnam is ready to participate in the reconstruction of war-torn Gaza.

He emphasized Vietnam's stance of supporting the two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of international law and relevant UN resolutions.

"Vietnam has always consistently supported the just struggle of the Palestinian people for independence and national self-determination," he said.

Shahin, in return, thanked Hanoi for its "valuable" support for the "just" struggle of the Palestinian people.

She emphasized that Vietnam and Palestine share the same aspiration for national independence and hopes that Vietnam will continue to support Palestine in the future, contributing to ending the conflict.

The two ministers also discussed and agreed on specific measures to promote cooperation between Vietnam and Palestine, including increasing high-level delegation exchanges, improving the effectiveness of economic cooperation, and expanding cooperation in education and training and people-to-people exchanges.

Trung and Shahin also signed a visa exemption agreement for diplomatic passport holders of each country.