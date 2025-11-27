Türkiye condemns attack targeting natural gas field in Iraq

Türkiye on Thursday condemned a drone attack that was carried out late Wednesday on the Khor Mor gas field in northern Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province.

Ankara views the attack with concern given its implications for the stability and prosperity of Iraq, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said in a statement on US social media company X.

"We condemn such acts targeting civilian infrastructure," Keçeli said, adding that Türkiye's Consulate General in Erbil ensured that necessary measures were taken to protect the safety of Turkish nationals working at the site.