Israeli army shells Quneitra countryside in new violation of Syria’s sovereignty

The Israeli army shelled the Quneitra countryside in southwestern Syria on Thursday evening, in the latest violation of the country's sovereignty.

Israeli artillery fired three rounds at the eastern Tal al-Ahmar in the Quneitra countryside, the state-run TV channel Alikhbaria reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Israeli incursions in Quneitra have recently intensified, with locals complaining of advances into their farmland, as well as the destruction of hundreds of acres of forests, arrests of residents, and the establishment of military checkpoints.

According to an Anadolu tally, the Israeli army has staged 47 raids in southern Syria in November.

Government data showed that the Israeli army has carried out over 1,000 airstrikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces since December 2024.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.