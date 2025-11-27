France, Germany, Italy, UK call on Israel to 'abide by international law,' protect Palestinians in West Bank

France, Germany, Italy, and the UK called on Israel on Thursday to comply with international law and take immediate steps to protect Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, as illegal Israeli settler attacks reached their peak in nearly two decades.

In a joint statement, the four countries, known collectively as the E4, "strongly condemn the massive increase of settler violence against Palestinian civilians and call for stability in the West Bank."

The ministers said they are "deeply alarmed" by what they described as a surge in attacks by Israeli settlers, warning that the escalating violence is destabilizing the West Bank and increasing the risk of wider regional tension.

Citing UN figures, the statement noted that 264 settler attacks were recorded in October, the highest monthly number since systematic monitoring began in 2006.

The E4 called on the Israeli government to "abide by its obligations under international law and protect the Palestinian population of the occupied territories," stressing that authorities must ensure accountability.

"We therefore urge the Government of Israel to hold those accountable who are responsible for those crimes and to prevent further violence by addressing the root causes of this behaviour," the statement said.

Reiterating long-standing positions on the conflict, the four governments said they remain opposed to "any form of annexation-whether partial, total or de facto-and settlement policies violating international law."

They also reaffirmed their support for a negotiated, peaceful settlement to the conflict, stating: "We reaffirm our commitment to a… two-state solution… living side by side in peace and security and mutual recognition."

The ministers stressed that the ongoing attacks must come to an end.

"These attacks must stop," they said. "They sow terror among civilians, undermine ongoing peace efforts and ultimately harm the lasting security of the State of Israel itself."