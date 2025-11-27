Pope says Türkiye holds ‘important place’ in Mediterranean, global future

Pope Leo XIV on Thursday said Türkiye plays an important place in both the present and future of the Mediterranean region and the wider world, praising the country for valuing its internal diversity.

"The image of the bridge over the Dardanelles (Çanakkale) Strait, chosen as the logo for my journey, eloquently expresses your country's special role," the pontiff, also the Vatican head of state, said in a joint address with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the capital Ankara.

Leo underlined that Türkiye's internal diversity is one of its greatest strengths, saying that even before serving as a link between Asia and Europe, "this bridge connects Türkiye to itself."

He said true civil society is built on "bridges that link its people together" at a time when many communities worldwide are increasingly polarized and "torn apart by extreme positions that fragment them."

He stressed that the country's different regions and identities form a "crossroads of sensibilities," adding that "uniformity would be an impoverishment" for any society.

The pope also emphasized that Türkiye's Christian community seeks to play a constructive role in the country's unity, saying: "Christians desire to contribute positively to the unity of your country."

He said that they "are, and feel part of, Turkish identity."

The pope also highlighted the enduring significance of the family in Turkish society, saying, "More so than in other countries, the family retains great importance in Turkish culture," supported by a range of initiatives that reinforce its central role.

TÜRKİYE'S BRIDGING ROLE



The pope expressed hope that Türkiye will continue to serve as a stabilizing force in its region, saying: "May Türkiye be a source of stability and rapprochement between peoples, in service of a just and lasting peace."

He mentioned how four pontiffs before him-Paul VI, John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Francis-have visited Türkiye, which shows that the Vatican "not only maintains good relations with the Republic of Türkiye, but also desires to cooperate in building a better world with the contribution of this country, which is a bridge between East and West, between Asia and Europe, and a crossroads of cultures and religions."

"The particular occasion of my own visit, the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, speaks to us of encounter and dialogue, as does the fact that the (Catholic Church's) first eight ecumenical councils were held in the lands of present-day Türkiye," the pope added, referring to the AD 325 Council of Nicaea, a pivotal event in early Christian history, held in what is modern-day Iznik.

RISING GLOBAL CONFLICTS



Pope Leo also warned that global conflicts could pave the way for a third world war, saying, "the future of humanity is at stake," and so "we must in no way give in to this."

He added that in the aftermath of the tragedies of two world wars, which saw the building of large international organizations, "we are now experiencing a phase marked by a heightened level of conflict on the global level, fueled by prevailing strategies of economic and military power."

The pope warned that global divisions are draining energy and resources away from the challenges humanity urgently needs to confront together, which are "peace, the fight against hunger and poverty, health and education, and the protection of creation."

He added that the Vatican, relying solely on its "spiritual and moral strength," stands ready to work with all nations committed to the full and dignified development of every person.



























