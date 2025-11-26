Military suspends election process in Guinea-Bissau, declares control ‘until further notice’: Report

A genera view of a deserted street in Bissau on November 26, 2025 with the Presidential palace on the background. (AFP Photo)

A group of military officers in Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday suspended the country's electoral process and said it is under their control "until further notice," French broadcaster RFI reported.

The officers, calling themselves the "High Military Command for the Restoration of Order," read a statement at the armed forces headquarters outlining their actions.

They announced the suspension of the ongoing electoral process, canceling the presidential and legislative election results, and suspending media programs, while urging the nation to "remain calm."

The military takeover followed reports of gunfire near Guinea-Bissau's presidential palace on Wednesday.

Both Fernando Dias, an independent candidate, and incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embalo's camp claimed victory Monday in Guinea-Bissau's presidential elections held over the weekend as the country awaits the results.

The RFI said Dias and former Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira, who backed him, were arrested and taken to the Air Force Base.

Pereira of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), which led the nationalist movement for independence from Portugal in 1974, was disqualified from participation this year after authorities said he filed his papers late.

Embalo told French outlet Jeune Afrique that he was arrested around noon on Wednesday while in his office at the presidential palace, with Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Gen. Biague Na Ntan, his vice Gen. Mamadou Toure and Interior Minister Botche Cande detained at the same time.

He said no violence was used against him during what he called a "coup" led by the commander of the land forces.

Gunfire was also heard around midday near the country's electoral commission's offices, the French outlet said, citing several sources.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dias urged the military to remain neutral and stay distant from the electoral process, allowing it to continue as it began, while reiterating his claim of victory.

"We are not asking for anything," he told reporters, adding that he would wait for the official results to be announced on Thursday.

The electoral commission earlier promised to announce the final outcome of the election by Thursday.

It warned voters, candidates, political parties, electoral coalitions and the media against announcing any results.