Russia says no concessions on key points of Ukrainian settlement

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday that concessions on key issues for Russia regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict are out of the question.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Ryabkov said Russia adheres to principles shared with the US at a presidential meeting in Anchorage, Alaska in August.

"There can be no concessions, no abandonment of our approaches to solving the key problems facing us, including in the context of the 'special military operation'. I emphasize that the various elements of the Anchorage agreements themselves represent compromise solutions," he said.

Ryabkov also emphasized that Russia opposes public discussions of details of US President Donald Trump's plan for Ukrainian settlement as they may harm the peace process.

"We are committed to the results of Anchorage and will continue to operate within these parameters, correlating current developments with the fundamental guidelines formulated by the two Presidents there," he said.

Asked about contacts between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ryabkov said they can be swiftly organized if needed.

Washington is currently engaged with both Moscow and Kyiv on a new plan it developed to end the war in Ukraine.

Russia started its "special military operation" in February 2022 for the "denazification" and "demilitarization" of Ukraine. Besides limits on the Ukrainian military and barring NATO membership, Moscow wants the Russian language to enjoy official status in Ukraine.

Commenting on the current state of affairs between Russia and the US, Ryabkov said Washington's actions in relations with Moscow remain "inconsistent," despite the proclaimed shift towards normalization.

"A certain set of Russian-American understandings was formed, which under certain conditions could serve as a foundation for subsequent comprehensive political and diplomatic settlement," he said.

However, contrary steps are also being observed, such as continued delivery of American weapons and intelligence to Kyiv, he added.

The Russian side understands that things are complicated for the US, including regarding domestic agenda, and demonstrates patience in dialogue with Washington, he said.

According to him, Russian-American relations are still at an early stage of normalization, and there has been no progress regarding the resumption of air traffic between the two countries and return of Russian diplomatic property.

Turning to the expiration of the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (START) in February, Ryabkov warned that global security will deteriorate sharply if the US fails to accept Russia's proposal on restrictions after the end of its term.

On Sept, 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is prepared to adhere to central quantitative limitations under START for one year after its expiration. The document expires on Feb. 5, 2026. However, the Russian leader emphasized, this measure is viable only if Washington reciprocates.