Governor: Two members of National Guard shot in Washington are dead

Police and first responders gather near a crime scene after a shooting in downtown Washington, DC, on November 26, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The two members of the National Guard who were shot in the US capital, Washington, have died, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey said on Wednesday.

He stated on the platform X and on Facebook that the two victims were from his state.

"It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries," he posted on X. "These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues."

"Our entire state grieves with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community. West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act," he added.

The circumstances of the shooting at the Farragut West metro station not far from the White House were initially unclear.

The Washington police announced on X that people should avoid the area near the White House; further information would follow.

"MPD officials continue to gather information on this critical incident and will have an update for the community shortly," the metro police added.

More than 2,000 National Guard troops have been deployed in Washington since the summer. Trump ordered them to the capital in August, citing allegedly rampant crime as the reason for their mobilisation. Crime statistics do not support this claim.

The capital took legal action against the deployment. A federal judge recently declared the deployment of the National Guard unlawful and ordered it to be terminated.

However, she suspended her decision for three weeks to allow the Trump administration to appeal. The order therefore remains in effect until 11 December.

The National Guard is a military reserve unit and part of the US armed forces. It is normally under the check of the states and is deployed in the event of natural disasters, riots or other emergencies.

In certain situations, however, the US president can also take command. Special rules apply to Washington.



























