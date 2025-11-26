US state attorneys general sue Trump administration for new SNAP restrictions

Twenty-two US state general attorneys filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration guidance that restricts eligibility for a federal nutritional program that provides monetary allowances for low-income families.

"Today, we're filing a lawsuit challenging the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is unlawful, confusing and deeply harmful new guidance restricting eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said at a news conference.

The USDA released updated guidance to states last month tightening SNAP eligibility, mirroring the benefit cutbacks advanced under President Donald Trump's domestic policy agenda that went into effect earlier this year.

Bonta said it is "one of the most essential" anti-hunger programs in the US, but the Trump administration is "putting lifeline at risk."

"California will not stand by while families lose access to food because of unlawful federal action. So, we are taking Trump to court," he said, stressing that the Trump administration is breaking the law again.

"We're stepping in to protect the impacted individuals and families who rely on SNAP," he added.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said people need food assistance in the US, "especially when we're having an affordability crisis across this country."

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell told reporters she is "proud" to stand with other attorneys general "to challenge the persistent unlawful actions of the Trump administration."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said that it is "downright disturbing to see just how committed Donald Trump is to making sure vulnerable people go hungry."

"The law is clear: refugees and other vulnerable legal immigrants become eligible for SNAP once they obtain their green cards and meet other program requirements.

"If Trump doesn't like the law, he's welcome to try to change it to the normal, usual legal means, but ... we won't let him break the law, and we won't let him force people to go hungry in America," said Ellison.