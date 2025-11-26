Guinea-Bissau military deposes president, closes borders after alleging plot to ‘destabilize’ country

Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo speaks during his final campaign rally in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, November 21, 2025. (REUTERS File photo)

Guinea-Bissau's military deposed President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Wednesday and closed the country's land, sea, and air borders, saying it had uncovered a plot to "destabilize" the nation.

A group of military officers, identifying themselves as the "High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order," read a statement at the armed forces headquarters that was broadcast on state television TGB.

The officers said they "assumed full powers of the state."

The military said it was responding to the discovery of a plot to "destabilize" Guinea-Bissau, involving an "operational scheme" by national politicians, a "well-known drug baron," nationals and foreigners, as well as attempts to manipulate election results.

The officers said the state intelligence service had uncovered the plan, including a cache of war weapons.

The military group said it deposed President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and closed all institutions "until further orders."

The soldiers suspended all media activities, "immediately" halted the ongoing electoral process, closed all borders, and imposed a nine-hour curfew starting from 9 pm local time (GMT2100) until further notice.

They urged the West African nation to stay calm, collaborate and "understand" the situation "in the face of this serious situation imposed by the national emergency."

The military takeover followed reports of gunfire near the presidential palace.

Both Fernando Dias, an independent candidate, and incumbent President Embalo's camp claimed victory Monday in the presidential election held over the weekend as the country awaited the results.

The French broadcaster RFI said Dias and former Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira, who backed him, were arrested and taken to the Air Force Base.

Pereira of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), which led the nationalist movement for independence from Portugal in 1974, was disqualified from participation this year after authorities said he filed his papers late.

Earlier, Embalo told French outlet Jeune Afrique that he was arrested around noon on Wednesday while in his office at the presidential palace, with Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Gen. Biague Na Ntan, his vice Gen. Mamadou Toure and Interior Minister Botche Cande detained at the same time.

He said no violence was used against him during what he called a "coup" led by the commander of the land forces.

Gunfire was also heard around midday near the electoral commission's offices, the French outlet said, citing several sources.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dias had urged the military to remain neutral and stay distant from the electoral process, allowing it to continue as it began, while reiterating his claim of victory.

"We are not asking for anything," he told reporters, adding that he would wait for the official results which were to be announced on Thursday.