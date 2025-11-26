Gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace as 2 candidates claim election victory: Report

A woman flees the scene as gunfire rings out near the Presidential Palace in Bissau on November 26, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Gunfire rang out near Guinea-Bissau's presidential palace on Wednesday as tensions rose in the wake of the presidential vote, with two candidates separately declaring themselves the winner, according to the French media.

The report was also confirmed by the local media.

"At this exact moment, you can hear gunshots in Bissau, precisely in the square," Radio TV Bantaba said.

Both Fernando Dias, an independent candidate, and incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embalo's camp claimed victory Monday in Guinea-Bissau's presidential elections held over the weekend as the country awaits the results.

Embalo told French outlet Jeune Afrique that he was arrested around noon on Wednesday while in his office at the presidential palace, with Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Gen. Biague Na Ntan, his vice Gen. Mamadou Toure and Interior Minister Botche Cande detained at the same time.

He said no violence was used against him during what he called a "coup" led by the commander of the land forces.

Gunfire was also heard around midday near the country's electoral commission's offices, the French outlet said, citing several sources.

Dias on Wednesday urged the military to remain neutral and stay distant from the electoral process, allowing it to continue as it began, while reiterating his claim of victory.

"We are not asking for anything," he told reporters, adding that he would wait for the official results to be announced on Thursday.

The electoral commission earlier promised to announce the final outcome of the election by Thursday.

It warned voters, candidates, political parties, electoral coalitions and the media against announcing any results.

Ghana's Ambassador Baba Kamara, who is also the head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Election Observation Mission to Guinea-Bissau for the general elections held on Nov. 23, said the electoral process went well.

Twelve candidates were in the race for president.

Since taking office in 2020, there have been several reports of coup attempts against Embalo, a demonstration of the deep-rooted rivalry he faced.