Türkiye says Israel must immediately halt attacks violating Gaza truce

Israel must immediately halt its attacks violating the Gaza ceasefire and fulfill its obligations, Türkiye's National Security Council said on Wednesday.

Türkiye is ready to assume responsibilities in mechanisms that will ensure stability in Gaza and contribute to reconstruction efforts, the council said in a statement after a meeting held at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

Ankara will continue to provide support for peace, welfare, and security of all segments of the Syrian people, it stated.

The council also addressed the latest situation in the Russia-Ukraine war, and reaffirmed Türkiye's continued efforts with its global partners to establish just and lasting peace.