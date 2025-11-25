Zelensky: 'Principles' of new US draft to end war could lead to 'deeper agreements'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that the "principles" of a revised US plan to end the war with Russia could lead to "deeper agreements" and that "much depends" now on Washington.

"The principles of this document can be expanded into deeper agreements," Zelensky said in his daily address.

"I am counting on further active cooperation with the American side and with President (Donald) Trump. Much depends on America, because Russia pays the greatest attention to American strength," he said.

Zelensky: Russia 'cynical' for striking Ukraine during talks to end war

Zelensky on Tuesday accused Moscow of cynicism for carrying out deadly strikes on Ukraine during intensified diplomacy to end fighting.

"What is especially cynical is that Russia carried out such strikes while talks are underway on how to end the war," Zelensky said in his evening address after Ukrainian officials reported Russian strikes killed seven people in Kyiv.