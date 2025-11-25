US imposes visa restrictions on Haitian official accused of supporting gangs

The US State Department said Monday that it is imposing visa restrictions on a Haitian government official accused of supporting gangs and other criminal organizations and obstructing the government of Haiti's fight against "terrorist gangs."

"The Department will revoke any currently valid visas held by this individual," it said, without identifying the person.

The policy being applied was first announced in October 2022 and permits the US to restrict visas for individuals—and, in some cases, their family members—who Washington says is offering financial or material support to Haitian gangs or criminal networks.

The US remains committed to supporting Haiti's stability and expects measurable progress toward free and fair elections, the department said.

"The Haitian people have had enough with gang violence, destruction, and political infighting," it said, adding the Trump administration will promote accountability for those who continue to destabilize Haiti and the region.



