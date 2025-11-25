UK to deliver more air defense missiles to Ukraine: PM Starmer

The British prime minister said Tuesday that Ukraine needs "more support now," saying Britain will send more air defense missiles in the coming weeks.

"We need to keep supporting Ukraine's defence and it's the line of their sovereignty and their defence," Keir Starmer said at a Coalition of the Willing call with the attendance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well a European leaders.

According to the remarks shared by the British government in a written format, Starmer said a permanent end to the Russia-Ukraine war, along with a just and lasting peace, are the guiding principles for the partners.

Touching on a US peace plan for Ukraine, which was "improved" following talks Sunday between Washington and Kyiv delegations in Geneva, the premier said he welcomed the fact that "progress is being made."

"So, I do think we're moving in a positive direction-and indications today that in large part the majority of the text looks as though, Volodymyr is indicating, could be accepted," he noted.

He said as Ukrainian partners, they need to continue to support the negotiations and "be really clear about the fundamental principles."

Starmer underlined that Ukraine should be able to defend itself in the future -- its sovereignty must be maintained and matters about Ukraine, and its future must be determined by Ukraine.

"They are the driving principles of this Coalition of the Willing; driving principles-to my mind-in negotiations," added Starmer.

He also pointed out the need to work on preparing "robust security guarantees," stressing that Ukraine needs "real reassurance that Russia cannot come again in the future."

He reiterated that partners need to keep supporting Ukraine's defense and noted that the UK will deliver more air defense missiles in the coming weeks.

"It's the line of their sovereignty and their defence. But it's also our line as well because this is about European freedom, our values, and our security," he noted.







