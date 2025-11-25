Tornado damages over 100 homes in southeast Texas

More than 100 homes were damaged after a tornado struck the Houston area in southeast Texas on Monday, the Office of Constable Mark Herman reported.

Officials said residents in the Memorial Northwest neighborhoods were experiencing a strong smell of natural gas in several areas.

"There are reports of damaged structures, downed trees and ruptured gas lines in portions of Northwest Harris County," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The storm left around 28,000 people without power in the Houston area, though more than 24,000 customers have since had service restored, according to CenterPoint Energy.

No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.



