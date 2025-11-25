Russia says 3 killed, 16 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Krasnodar

Russia on Tuesday said that at least three people were killed and 16 others were injured in overnight drone strikes by Ukraine on the country's Krasnodar and Rostov regions.

Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on Telegram that the southern Russian region suffered what he described as "one of the Kyiv regime's most sustained and massive attacks," which he said injured a total of six people.

"The situation is most serious in Novorossiysk and Gelendzhik," Kondratyev said, citing preliminary reports that seven apartment buildings and at least seven private homes were damaged.

Separately, Rostov Governor Yury Slyusar announced that 10 people in the port city of Taganrog and the surrounding Neklinovsky district were injured in the overnight attack.

He said that three people died, adding that preliminary information showed a paint shop, a warehouse, several social facilities, four apartment buildings, 12 private homes, and four cars were damaged.

According to the Defense Ministry, air defenses intercepted 249 Ukrainian drones launched overnight toward Russia, of which 116 were downed over the Black Sea.

It further claimed that 76 of the drones were shot down over the Krasnodar region, while 16 others were downed over the Rostov region.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the overnight attack, though Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram that at least six people were killed and 14 others injured in overnight Russian airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital.





