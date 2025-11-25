Netherlands identifies 57 locations for military expansion

The Dutch Ministry of Defense has finalized a list of 57 locations deemed necessary for expanding the country's armed forces, the NOS broadcaster reported.

The government is expected to make a final decision on these locations in December. Defense authorities said additional research is still required at eight sites.

Among the most notable is Lelystad Airport, which has been designated as a base for stationing F-35 fighter jets. The province of Flevoland had previously stated that it would only approve the plan if civilian air traffic were also allowed.

"This program represents the Netherlands' entire security infrastructure; everything is interconnected. You cannot separate one part. Lelystad is the best location for expanding fighter jet capacity, but it is clear that further work is needed," said Gijs Tuinman, Minister for Arms Procurement and Personnel.

Some sites will require the expropriation of homes or farmland or the relocation of businesses to make room for military operations.

The eight sites under further study include Harskamp Garrison, where helicopter usage will be assessed, and Woensdrecht and Gilze-Rijen air bases, where noise levels remain a concern.

Once the Cabinet makes its decision in December, the plan will be submitted to the Dutch Parliament. If approved, the project will enter its implementation phase.

The ministry intends to sign administrative agreements with local authorities, who will then be responsible for applying for environmental, construction and nature permits.

The Defense Ministry aims to begin implementation next year, with all expansions and new sites completed by 2040.

Officials cited "growing global threats, particularly in Eastern Europe," as the primary reason for the expansion.





