Majority of Germans reject military support for Israel: Survey

Most Germans oppose their government's military support for Israel, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The representative survey commissioned by Korber Stiftung found that 82% of Germans rejected their country's military support to Israel for its brutal war in Gaza. Only 15% expressed support.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) said the German government should exert stronger diplomatic pressure on Israel.

The survey also revealed a fundamental shift in how Germans view their historical obligations, with 60% rejecting the notion that Germany bears special responsibility for Israel due to its history and the Holocaust. Just 38% supported this traditional stance.

The Forsa polling institute conducted the representative survey between Sept. 15 and 26, interviewing more than 1,500 Germans. It was the latest in a series of polls in recent months revealing a widening gap between the government's position and German public opinion on the Middle East conflict.

Germany has been one of the biggest arms suppliers for Israel in recent years. From Oct. 7, 2023, to June 5, 2025, Germany authorized arms sales to Israel totaling more than €492 million ($567 million).

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a strong supporter of Israel, ordered restrictions on arms exports to Israel in August amid growing public pressure. The restrictions halted approval of new export licenses for weapons that could be used in the Gaza war. However, these restrictions were lifted this week.

According to the German government, the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has remained in place since Oct. 10 and has stabilized in recent weeks. The government also pointed to efforts toward sustainable peace and increased humanitarian aid in Gaza.





