KREMLIN SAYS IT STILL HAS NOTHING TO SAY ABOUT DRISCOLLS TALKS WITH THE RUSSIAN DELEGATION IN ABU DHABI

Kremlin says it still has "nothing to say" about Driscoll's talks with the Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that he had "nothing to say" about U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll's talks with the Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi.

Moscow has not yet received any updated plans on Ukraine, Peskov said.

"Currently, the only substantive thing is the American project, the (U.S. President Donald) Trump project. We believe that this could become a very good basis for negotiations. We still adhere to this point of view," Peskov said.

On Europe's role in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov said that it is impossible to discuss the security system without the participation of Europeans, so at some stage Europe's participation will be necessary.





















