Japanese Premier Takaichi, US President Trump discuss ‘various challenges facing Indo-Pacific’ region

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed "various challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region," according to a statement from Japan's Foreign Ministry.

"The two leaders also exchanged views on strengthening the Japan-U.S. Alliance ... President Trump made an explanation on the latest situation of U.S.-China relations including the recent U.S.-China summit meeting," the statement said, noting that the phone call lasted 25 minutes.

"The two leaders affirmed that the two countries will continue working closely under the current international situation," the Japanese Foreign Ministry statement said.

This came a day after Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid tensions between Beijing and Tokyo over Taiwan.

On Monday, Trump described his phone conversation with Xi as "very good," adding that he accepted an invitation to visit Beijing in April.

According to Chinese state media, Xi told Trump that the return of Taiwan to China was an important part of the post-war international order.

On Nov. 7, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told lawmakers that any Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally amount to a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to "exercise the right of collective self-defense."

Her remarks triggered massive backlash from Beijing, with China advising against travel to Japan, re-imposing a ban on imports of seafood, among other restrictive measures.





