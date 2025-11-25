Istanbul Technical University launches Big Bang Startup Challenge with global tech startups

Istanbul Technical University on Tuesday launched its Big Bang Startup Challenge program, hosting startups, investors, and business leaders in Istanbul.

The 14th annual event brought together the year's top startups on both local and global levels with investors, private companies, and the public under the main theme of "ImpactVerse."

On the first day of the two-day event, 50 of the best domestic and international technology startups presented their projects. The event also facilitates networking opportunities for startups from Türkiye and abroad.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, ITU ARI Teknokent General Manager Prof. Attila Dikbas emphasized that technology finds its true meaning when it improves human life.

He said the Big Bang Startup Challenge is not just a platform to discuss new technologies but a meeting point where the future of humanity is reshaped.

"The world is in an era transforming humanity in every field -- from AI to biotechnology, from sustainability to mobility, from health technologies to next-generation manufacturing," he added.

Dikbas highlighted ITU's achievements on its Ayazaga Campus: "Today we have 10 buildings, 380 companies, 8,000 employees, more than 6,000 R&D projects, a turnover exceeding $11 billion, and exports reaching $1.5 billion."

He also noted that ITU's Incubation Center, recognized as the world's best, received over 90,000 applications, supported more than 5,500 initiatives, and secured $320 million in investments.