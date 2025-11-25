Indonesian Navy says 3 hospital ships ready for Gaza mission

The Indonesian Navy said on Tuesday that it has prepared three hospital assistance ships for deployment for a humanitarian mission in Gaza, state-run Antara News reported.

"The Navy currently operates three hospital-assistance ships … In principle, all three are ready for deployment and humanitarian operations," the head of the Naval Information Service, First Admiral Tunggul, said.

Mentioning that these ships are equipped with medical facilities and carry onboard helicopters to support patient evacuation, he said that the navy is standing by orders from the navy commander and the government to dispatch the vessels.

On Monday, Navy Commander General Agus Subiyanto announced that the military had prepared C-130 Hercules transport aircraft and navy vessels for the peacekeeping mission in Gaza.

C-130 aircraft will be used to transport logistics and personnel, and the hospital ships will carry medical teams and provide treatment facilities for the civilian victims in Gaza.

Subiyanto also said that the Indonesian military has prepared peacekeeping forces consisting of three composite brigades, but did not specify when the troops would be deployed.

Indonesia earlier said it has prepared 20,000 personnel for deployment to the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.