Ethiopian volcanic ash plumes hit air traffic in India

Volcanic ash from the Ethiopian Hayli Gubbi volcano has affected the air traffic in India since Monday, with several flights canceled.

At least seven international flights were cancelled, and over 10 overseas flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday due to the ash plumes, according to the Press Trust of India.

Air India has cancelled 13 flights since Monday, while other carriers, including Akasa Air, have also taken similar measures.

The clouds are drifting towards the western parts of India, according to reports.

On Monday, the Hayli Gubbi volcano, the southernmost in the Mount Erta Ale range in Ethiopia's northeastern Afar region, erupted for the first time in 12,000 years, sending a massive ash column drifting over nearby communities.

Erta Ale, an active volcanic zone in northern Ethiopia, includes several volcanoes, such as Hayli Gubbi.