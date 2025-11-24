Lithuania calls for 'tougher sanctions' on Belarus over smuggler balloons, seized trucks

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys on Monday called for tougher sanctions on Belarus in response to smuggler balloons and trucks that remain seized in the country despite the border reopening.

"The EU must act decisively—protect member states, defend companies and their property, impose tougher sanctions on Belarus, and confront this escalation with unity and strength," Budrys said, speaking ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

Pointing to smuggler balloons detected in Lithuanian airspace and trucks that have been seized in Belarus, he stressed that they are "under combined attack."

"More than 30,000 passengers were affected, more than 1,000 last night, and more than 200 flights were redirected. We cannot function normally," Budrys stressed.

He urged that the "combined attack" has to be met with a response from the EU, as the bloc is "under economic pressure."

The Lithuanian government decided on Wednesday to reopen its border crossings with Belarus earlier than the originally scheduled Nov. 30 date.

Lithuania's decision to close its border crossings came after helium balloons from Belarus repeatedly entered its airspace, prompting the country to shut airports and border points.

As a response to the border closure, Minsk barred Lithuanian lorries located in Belarus from returning home.

Despite the reopening of the checkpoints, Lithuanian drivers are still being prevented from returning, according to broadcaster LRT.