UKRAINES ZELENSKY: SENSITIVE ISSUES TO BE DISCUSSED WITH TRUMP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that a proposed peace plan now under discussion with the United States and Europe has incorporated "correct" points, but sensitive issues were to be discussed with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"As of now, after (talks in) Geneva, there are fewer points, no longer 28, and many correct elements have been incorporated into this framework," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"Our team has already reported today on the new draft of steps and this is truly the right approach. The sensitive issues, the most delicate points, I will discuss with President Trump."

Zelensky said the process of producing a final document would be difficult and Ukraine appreciated the assistance offered by other countries and the "constructive" U.S. approach.

He said it was in Russia's interests to disrupt the peace process and warned Ukrainians to pay particular attention to air raid alerts in the days and weeks to come "as we fully understand who we are dealing with".

Zelensky said that if negotiations proceeded on resolving the war "there must be no missiles, no massive strikes on Ukraine and our people. This is something that those who are strong in the world can ensure."







