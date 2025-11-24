 Contact Us

Historic turning point for KIZILELMA: The obvious is now on the verge of being declared

In recent weeks, we've been hearing about new KIZILELMA tests almost every day. Trials conducted across different fields show that the ideal of an unmanned national aircraft firing a domestically produced air-to-air missile, guided by a national radar and striking its target, is rapidly becoming a reality. Experts say these tests are also invaluable for the National Combat Aircraft, KAAN.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 24.11.2025 13:58
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
Historic turning point for KIZILELMA: The obvious is now on the verge of being declared

KIZILELMA, the domestically produced unmanned fighter aircraft developed by BAYKAR, stands as one of the most significant achievements in Türkiye's defense industry to date. While we've been witnessing various tests of the platform for quite some time, the pace has noticeably intensified in recent days.

Some of the recently conducted tests were critical, not only for the program, but also because certain trials were performed for the first time in the world. One such example was the flight using TOYGUN—an indigenously developed, low-observable electro-optical targeting system. This marked the first successful use of such a system on an unmanned fighter aircraft anywhere in the world.

  • 2
  • 10
Historic turning point for KIZILELMA: The obvious is now on the verge of being declared

Shortly afterward, we saw KIZILELMA flying with the MURAD AESA radar—also developed domestically—and launching the Gökdoğan missile.

Most recently, KIZILELMA took to the skies alongside Turkish F-16s. In simulations against manned fighter aircraft, the platform successfully locked onto the F-16s and managed to score virtual hits. Naturally, the rapid succession of these developments is highly significant for those closely following the program.

  • 3
  • 10
Historic turning point for KIZILELMA: The obvious is now on the verge of being declared

Defense industry expert Yusuf Akbaba offered his insights on KIZILELMA's transformation and what awaits us in the near future.

Akbaba begins with an important observation. While the tests may seem to have come in rapid succession and KIZILELMA appears to have overcome these challenging milestones in a short time, he emphasizes that they are the result of years of intensive work carried out behind the scenes.

He notes that KIZILELMA had already reached a certain level of maturity, and that the recent tests have confirmed the on-paper data in real-world conditions. At this stage, the fact that both the platform and its integrated systems are entirely domestic and national makes the process significantly smoother.

  • 4
  • 10
Historic turning point for KIZILELMA: The obvious is now on the verge of being declared

Akbaba specifically highlights the recent flight with the MURAD AESA radar and the successful launch of the Gökdoğan missile:

''The collaboration between ASELSAN's MURAD AESA radar and TÜBİTAK SAGE's Gökdoğan missile on KIZILELMA is extremely valuable. In the first tests, we saw the missile mounted under the wing. However, KIZILELMA also has internal weapon stations, which directly impact its low-observability capabilities. I believe we will see an air-to-air missile launched from the internal station in the very near future.''

  • 5
  • 10
Historic turning point for KIZILELMA: The obvious is now on the verge of being declared

''At the end of the day, this means launching an air-to-air missile from an unmanned fighter aircraft developed by Turkish engineers, using a top-tier AESA radar developed entirely domestically, and firing a missile also fully developed in-country.

I call this 'the declaration of the obvious.' With this, we are achieving a long-standing dream. This milestone is critical not just for KIZILELMA or individual companies, but for the Turkish defense industry as a whole.''

  • 6
  • 10
Historic turning point for KIZILELMA: The obvious is now on the verge of being declared

Yusuf Akbaba also emphasizes that KIZILELMA's domestic radar, indigenous missiles, and other critical subsystems are extremely important for the National Combat Aircraft, KAAN. He stresses that the MURAD AESA radar to be used on KAAN will be far more advanced than the one on KIZILELMA, but notes that the tests still provide a highly valuable dataset.

''Under the ÖZGÜR project, we had already integrated our domestic AESA radar into the F-16 Block 30. Now it has been applied to KIZILELMA as well. We will gather extensive data from these platforms—they will fly for hundreds of hours. These tests are invaluable for the development activities for KAAN. They represent steps that will save significant time for KAAN and allow us to mature the high-end systems it will require well in advance,'' he explains.

  • 7
  • 10
Historic turning point for KIZILELMA: The obvious is now on the verge of being declared

In the latest test, it was publicly announced that KIZILELMA flew alongside F‑16s and was able to lock onto them—and even score simulated hits. Naturally, this brings to mind Türkiye's air patrol missions, particularly over the Aegean Sea and other regions. Yusuf Akbaba offers the following assessment of KIZILELMA taking off with the F‑16s and joining the test:

''The key point here is that an unmanned fighter aircraft is able to engage an advanced manned fighter jet. This is extremely critical. As I mentioned earlier, once KIZILELMA carries its missiles in the internal weapon bay, its visibility will be reduced even further—making it a much tougher opponent for any adversary.''

  • 8
  • 10
Historic turning point for KIZILELMA: The obvious is now on the verge of being declared

''In the Aegean or any other region, the cost difference between flying an F‑16 and deploying a highly capable platform like KIZILELMA amounts to millions of dollars. Unmanned systems are far more economical. In addition, foreign F‑16s operating in the area may only be able to remain on station for an hour or an hour and a half, while you can stay in the air uninterrupted for four to five hours. And if necessary, with your domestically developed radar and indigenous missiles, you also have the capability to strike the manned platform across from you.

At the end of the day, you gain a system that widens the gap both in capability and cost-efficiency. KIZILELMA will truly make a significant contribution to the history of Turkish aviation.''

  • 9
  • 10
Historic turning point for KIZILELMA: The obvious is now on the verge of being declared
  • 10
  • 10
Historic turning point for KIZILELMA: The obvious is now on the verge of being declared
'LEVENT' Air Defense System hits its first target
Historic success from KIZILELMA: Direct hit on F-16 in simulated strike
Voice from the Ground: Turkish Doctor Dr. Nil Ekiz Recounts "Unspeakable Gaza Tragedy" in A News Interview
Türkiye’s defense industry surges, raising concerns in Greece
‘Ghost Eye' TOYGUN, undetectable by radar, integrated into KIZILELMA