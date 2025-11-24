Historic turning point for KIZILELMA: The obvious is now on the verge of being declared
In recent weeks, we've been hearing about new KIZILELMA tests almost every day. Trials conducted across different fields show that the ideal of an unmanned national aircraft firing a domestically produced air-to-air missile, guided by a national radar and striking its target, is rapidly becoming a reality. Experts say these tests are also invaluable for the National Combat Aircraft, KAAN.
Published 24.11.2025 13:58