Historic turning point for KIZILELMA: The obvious is now on the verge of being declared

''In the Aegean or any other region, the cost difference between flying an F‑16 and deploying a highly capable platform like KIZILELMA amounts to millions of dollars. Unmanned systems are far more economical. In addition, foreign F‑16s operating in the area may only be able to remain on station for an hour or an hour and a half, while you can stay in the air uninterrupted for four to five hours. And if necessary, with your domestically developed radar and indigenous missiles, you also have the capability to strike the manned platform across from you.

At the end of the day, you gain a system that widens the gap both in capability and cost-efficiency. KIZILELMA will truly make a significant contribution to the history of Turkish aviation.''