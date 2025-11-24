UN warns Israeli strikes threaten fragile Gaza ceasefire

UN Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Ramiz Alakbarov said Monday that recent Israeli strikes on populated areas in Gaza are jeopardizing the fragile ceasefire, urging all parties to exercise restraint and fulfill their commitments under the agreement.

Briefing the UN Security Council, Alakbarov said the Israeli airstrikes have caused "numerous casualties and significant destruction," while also adding that the attacks on Israeli soldiers in Gaza caused fatalities.

"This violence is jeopardizing the fragile ceasefire. I urge all parties to exercise restraint and fulfill their commitments under the agreement," Alakbarov said.

"With the ceasefire largely holding, the United Nations has redoubled efforts to mobilize and scale up humanitarian assistance—seizing the moment to reach the population wherever they are," he added.

"We must not risk a reversal," he said, calling for an expanded and coordinated international effort to consolidate the ceasefire and work toward "a more secure and just future for all."

Despite some improvements in the availability and prices of basic food commodities, the humanitarian picture "remains bleak," he said.

"While the availability and price of basic food commodities have improved, key protein sources, such as chicken, meat, and eggs, remain out of reach for many families," he added.

Alakbarov also raised alarm over continuing shortages of shelter materials such as tents and blankets.